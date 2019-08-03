Woman sees snake slither across gas pump screen

GARDNER, Kan. (WHTM) – A Kansas driver got quite a surprise when she fueled up her car on her way to work this week.

Holly Malkames told KCTV-TV she noticed something on the gas pump screen, but at first, she thought was a piece of rubber molding.

Then it started moving.

Malkames says when she saw the head, she knew a snake was behind the screen. She used her phone to record a video.

“Mainly because I didn’t think anyone would believe me,” she said.

The clerks believed her. They opened the pump, found a small garden snake, and safely removed it.

—

Information from KCTV-TV, https://www.kctv5.com