Woman’s neck sliced in freak mowing accident

BRIDGEWATER, S.D. – A South Dakota woman is okay after a freak lawnmower accident sliced her neck.

Kendra Jenson told KSFY-TV that a flying piece of debris kicked up by her husband mowing the lawn narrowly missed critical parts of her neck, including her carotid artery and trachea.

“I thought that I got hit by a rock. It felt like something hit me,” Jenson told KSFY. “I didn’t know that my neck had been sliced open.”

Jensen describes herself as extremely lucky.

“She’s going to bleed out in front of me: that was the very first thing that came to my mind,” her husband Andy said.

“I grabbed my neck, that’s when I realized I was bleeding. And it was wet, and that’s when I freaked out,” Kendra Jensen said.

She says her husband knew exactly what to do. He ran to his car and grabbed his trauma bag.

“I make fun of him all the time for having it. I’m like, we’re never going to need that,” she said.

An ambulance arrived quickly and took her to the hospital. She has no idea what hit her, but it barely missed her carotid artery, trachea and vocal cords.

Kendra and her husband hope her story will remind people that anything can happen in the blink of an eye.

“No one is definitely ever going to be outside again when I’m mowing,” Andy Jensen said.