Women steal baby stroller from NJ store, leave child behind

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (WHTM) – Two women were arrested in New Jersey after authorities say they shoplifted a baby stroller and accidentally left a child behind when they fled the store.

The manager of the Bambi Baby store in Middletown told WABC-TV the three women worked together to steal the stroller on Aug. 16. Two of the women distracted an employee while the other folded up the stroller and walked out the door.

Police say all three women began to drive away when one of them realized she left her child behind. She returned for the child several minutes later.

The women, both from England, are charged with shoplifting and conspiracy. The third woman remains at large.

The store owner’s, Enelio Ortega, told WCBS-TV the shoplifters stole an English stroller that would have been cheaper to buy overseas.