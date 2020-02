DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) U. S. Geological Survey confirmed that two earthquakes shook Dover, York County in 24 hours.

The first earthquake was a 1.6 magnitude. It happened around 4:37 a.m. Saturday.

The next day another earthquake shook the same area around 2:50 p.m. It measured 1.8 on the Richter scale.

No injuries were measured.