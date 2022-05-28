Jordan was named the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2020

DENTON, Texas – (ABC4 News) – A University of Utah superstar football player, freshman running back Ty Jordan, has died.

Rest In Peace, #22. Forever in our hearts.



We love you, Ty. pic.twitter.com/ZaXjWKg4Nc — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 26, 2020

The 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Player of the Year allegedly died overnight in an ‘accidental shooting’ while in Texas. Jordan was 19 years old.

According to Denton Police Department, they responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Avenue B. The individual was pronounced deceased and preliminary investigation indicates the victim accidentally shot himself.

After a preliminary investigation, it is believed the gun was accidentally discharged. The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital

POLICE PRESENCE | There is currently a police presence in the 1100 block of Avenue A. Officers responded to a shooting call and located a single gunshot victim, who was transported to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/oKKyD8mcKz — Denton Police Department (@DENTONPD) December 26, 2020

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham released the following statement Saturday morning:

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan. Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace.”

Utah athletic director Mark Harlan added:

“We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of Ty Jordan’s passing early this morning and our thoughts and prayers are with those who loved him dearly, including the young men in our football program. Our priority is on supporting his family and the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our football program who are so deeply hurting right now. Coach Whittingham and I are working closely to provide support and resources for our Utah Football family in this extremely difficult time.”

Jordan had a breakout freshman season, rushing for 597 yards, 6 touchdowns was named 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and earned All-Pac-12 second-team honors. Jordan is the first Utah player to earn conference Freshman of the Year honors in 20 years.

Jordan, who accounted for 723 all-purpose yards, took over the starting job in the third game of the season, and rushed for 468 yards and 6 touchdowns in his final three games against Oregon State, Colorado and Washington State.

Jordan finished the season ranking ninth in the FBS, and first among freshmen, in rushing yards per game (119.4) and is 11th in the FBS (first among freshmen) in rushing yards per carry (7.2)

In his final game against the Cougars, Jordan rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns as Utah erased a 21-point deficit to win, 45-28. He was the first Utah first freshman to have three consecutive 100-yard rushing games since 1995.

Jordan was going to be the featured running back going into next season for the Utes.

In honor of Ty Jordan, the University of Utah lit the “U” above the school as they do after every football victory.

Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) runs from Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

FILE – In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) runs for a score as he eludes a tackle by Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Salt Lake City. Jordan was selected as the PAC-12 newcomer of the year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Reaction to Jordan’s death are pouring in from Twitter from many of his current and former Utah teammates like Britain Covey, Devin Lloyd, Devin Brumfield, Jake Bentley, Solomon Enis, Nick Ford and Clark Phillips III.

At a loss for words right now💔 Absolutely devastated. You made your mom proud!✊ Sometimes the “family on 3” chant sounds repetitive, but it’s real and the whole state/country feels it today. Please pray for the Jordan family, it’s been a tough year for them. Love you Ty #LLTJ pic.twitter.com/lcAknvR42x — Britain Covey (@brit_covey2) December 26, 2020

RIP my brotha 🙏🏿 I know you’re in a better place. — devin lloyd (@DevinLloyd_) December 26, 2020

Rest In Peace Ty. Can’t believe your gone. Grateful our lives crossed paths. You will forever be missed 🙏🏻 https://t.co/VUWdpFSdLJ — Jake Bentley (@Jake_Bentley_) December 26, 2020

Damn man this hurts…😭 https://t.co/5zhpHLwONh — Solomon Enis (@SolomonEnis) December 26, 2020

Love you lil big homie💙🙏🏽Fly high and take care of ya mom🕊 pic.twitter.com/Xs0s8MfWn0 — Nick Ford 🇵🇹 (@NickFord55) December 26, 2020

This cut deep. Love you always brotha. pic.twitter.com/gyHKOP7sOV — Clark Phillips lll (@ClarkPhillips21) December 26, 2020

Ja’Quinden Jackson, a 4-star quarterback who grew up with Jordan and recently committed to Utah, also tweeted about the tragic news.

Love you bro 💔We was just about to take over #LLTY💔 https://t.co/1ixhjTIild — Ja'Quinden Jackson (@leg3ndaryjaay) December 26, 2020

Jordan’s mother, Tiffany Jordan, died from a long battle with lung cancer on August 14th. Jordan had dedicated this season to her.

Sympathy for Jordan’s passing was also expressed by the BYU football team.

https://twitter.com/BYUfootball/status/1342890577063374848

Kyle, Mark, Utah coaches, players and fans. My heart goes out to all of you and I pray for you at this time of Ty’s passing. Much love Utes. Peace be with Ty’s family and loved ones. https://t.co/KExO8ik4ZP — Tom Holmoe (@TomHolmoe) December 26, 2020

News of Jordan’s death quickly spread throughout the sports world. Even Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell tweeted about it.