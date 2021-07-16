Veteran detective for Carlisle Police Department convicted for bribery, drug distribution and more

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A veteran detective for the Carlisle Police Department and Cumberland County Drug Task Force, was convicted by a federal jury on July 16 for bribery, drug distribution and making false statements.

Christopher Collare, 53, of Blythewood, South Carolina, used his official position to obtain sex from two women in exchange for an agreement to take action in prosecutions, according to court documents.

In 2015, Collare agreed to accept sex in exchange for not appearing at an evidentiary hearing in order to dismiss a criminal charge. Then, three years later in 2018, Collare agreed to accept sexual favors in exchange for steps to help reduce a potential sentence. In between the two, Collare distributed heroin in 2016.

Collare also served as a task force officer with the FBI. In 2015, he lied on a federal form he completed to gain his task officer position.

The former Calirlse police officer was convicted of federal program bribery, for which he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for; bribery by a federal official, which is a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison; distribution of heroin, maximum of 20 years in prison; and six counts of false statements, which is a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison.

Following the verdict, Collare was taken into custody. According to the press release, his sentencing date has not yet been determined.

This is an ongoing case, check back for updates.