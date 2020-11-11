Veterans Day Ceremony in New Cumberland includes dedication of banners across borough for years to come

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM)- There was a special ceremony in New Cumberland on Veterans Day, which included a $10,000 dedication to our local men and women who have served or are serving in the Armed Forces.

More than a hundred people gathered outside St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, despite the rain to honor our veterans. After the national anthem and a prayer for our nation, several speakers thanked our veterans for their past and continued service, reiterating that a thank you is never big enough.

“I hope that we can all take a moment here on Veterans Day to take a deep breath, pause our very busy lives and simply thank a veteran for their service to the United States of America,” said Sen. Mike Regan (R) Cumberland and York counties.

There were several veterans and their families in the crowd, including a 98-year-old veteran. Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R) Cumberland County also spoke, recognizing the sacrifices so many have, and will continue to make for our country, including the ones in our own home.

“We’re very proud in our family. We have a lot of veterans that have served our country in many of the different wars. I have nephews and nieces, that are serving at this point in time. My son will be serving in the army, and we’re all very proud of them,” said Rep. Delozier.

The borough dedicated 58 hometown hero banners, honoring local veterans, that are now placed on utility poles throughout New Cumberland. It was a $10,000 project. They were put up on Monday and they’re set to stay up for 2 to 3 years.

“They’ve got the faces of our veterans on them, and a little bit about them, when they served, and they’re awesome to take a look at, and see who they are,” said Brigadier General Keith Reventlow.