Breakfast in Carlisle celebrates and remembers veterans

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Veterans Day is next Thursday, Nov. 11, but the remembrances have already begun in the Midstate.

State Representative Barb Gleim (R), Cumberland County, held her annual free veteran’s breakfast Friday, Nov. 5, morning at the Army Heritage and Education Center in Carlisle.

“This breakfast means that people actually care of what we did and that we’re not forgotten,” Colonel Frank Hancock, retired, said.

“To be able to honor those who served in the armed services, protecting our freedoms and livery in the U.S. and abroad, is very important to the safety and security of our country,” Rep. Gleim said.

Speaking at the breakfast was a 98-year-old Harry Pace of Carlisle. Pace shares stories of his years in a submarine. Gleim presented him with a Quilt of Valor.