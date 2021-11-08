Franklin County veteran uses brewery to give back to veteran community

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — After 27 years of military service, Kevin Barrick is planning his next chapter. He owns a Franklin County brewery and is using this Veterans Day to pour into the community.

This story actually begins on September 11, this year it was 20 years since the terror attacks. And a group of veterans spent the day at 633 Brewing in Waynesboro.

Different ages, different military branches all came together.

Kevin Barrick and Heather Weeks are the co-owners of 633 Brewing. Barrick comes from a military family and served himself.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“It goes back to my grandfather was in World War II, my other grandfather Korean War and my uncle and my father were both Vietnam,” Barrick said.

So when an opportunity came up to connect with Midstate vets and give back, he embraced it.

“Heather and I couldn’t be more proud of those guys for coming in, doing their thing. There was a lot of laughing going on. It was a good time,” Barrick said.

“On 9/11 this year, the 20th anniversary, we had a group of veterans come in and brew a beer,” Weeks said.

Taking their minds off of a somber anniversary, the two made connections with the veteran community in the area.

“It was really neat to hear them tell stories about their service. I had one say it was nice for them to have somewhere to go, where they didn’t have to think about 9/11. They were actually able to have fun and relax and not focus on the bad part,” Weeks said.

They focused on the job at hand and this week their beer will be shared with the community.

“You give them a specific job, boom they do it and they do it well. And you just keep going with it,” Barrick said. “We will call this beer, ‘For the Fallen.'”

A tribute to those lost serving and in the terror attacks, with a purpose to support those still here.

“People like knowing the guy down the street, that really needs that service dog, is going to benefit from it then. And there’s a lot of veterans in this area, we’re a huge veteran community here,” Weeks said.

The “For the Fallen” beer will release on Veterans Day at a huge community event at 633 brewing. Proceeds will directly benefit Midstate vets through the Franklin County Veteran Outreach Program.