‘Invisible’: The comic book created to help veterans, donate to charities

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — On Veterans Day, the U.S. Army War Heritage Center in Carlisle held a release party for a comic book, based on a homeless veteran. It is not your run-of-the-mill superhero story.

The comic book is titled “Invisible.” It follows the story of Mac, a Vietnam veteran who also helps out during the Iraq war before he comes homeless. His superpower? His invisibility.

“My words are just supposed to inspire this incredible artwork,” Pat Lamarche, “Invisible” comic book author, said.

Lamarche says the invisibility aspect is “basically a play on the fact that homelessness is invisible. We walk by it all the time.” In the comic, Mac’s power leads him to save children.

“A really bad thing happens at this truck stop and Mac is the hero that fixes it,” Lamarche added. But, that’s not the only reason he is considered a superhero.

“He’s a hero for serving and he’s a good role model because he does not let, although he’s experiencing homelessness right now, it hasn’t changed him completely. He’s still a good person inside,” Jason Seaux, “Invisible” comic book artist, said.

Everyone involved in the creation of the comic book has parents who are veterans.

“The most important thing when you’re experiencing something is to see yourself in literature or on TV I think, some form of media says, ‘yeah, you’re normal, let’s validate you right now.’ So, what we would like to do is we would like to get these books into the VA clinics around the country,” Lamarche said.

All the proceeds will go to charity, including organizations like Central Pennsylvania’s Operation Veterans’ Hope.