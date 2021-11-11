Lancaster officials honor those who served in Operation Desert Storm

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials gathered in downtown Lancaster on Thursday. Everyone from the Lancaster Police Department to the county commissioners gave thanks to all those service members in the community for answering that call of duty.

They specifically honored those who served in operation Desert Storm and reminded us that our freedoms come at a cost.

“Freedom is not free. That it takes people continuing to serve just like we have throughout history in every conflict and any time and that service is important and maintains our freedom, maintains what we have here in America,” Josh Parson, commissioner, Lancaster County, said.

County commissioners laid a wreath and presented a plaque to honor all those who served in Operation Desert Storm.