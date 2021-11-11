Lancaster Vietnam War veteran gifted new roof and gutters

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Thirty-seven years of wear and tear were replaced in a day and it was all for a very special veteran.

“I’m not a special person. I’m just an average guy and I’m not used to stuff like this,” Kenneth Berger, a Lancaster native, said.

Berger has made a career out of giving back.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“I was in the 101st airborne division in South Vietnam. That’s where I served in combat,” Berger said.

He was stationed in many places during his service, but he’ll never forget his time in Vietnam.

“I had some great friends, lost some great friends, learned a lot of life lessons during that time and you have an appreciation of the United States when you come home,” Berger said.

Now his country and community want to do the same, gifting him a new roof and new gutters. The Exterior Company is heading up the effort, which is made up of veterans trying to help other veterans

“The fact that he doesn’t think he deserves it is exactly why he deserves it. It just carries on that tradition of just selfless service,” Shane Van Hovel, team lead at the Exterior Company, said.

And selfless he is.

“I’m one of millions. There are so many guys. I didn’t expect this gratitude today. We didn’t do it for gratitude. We did it because we felt honored to serve,” Berger added.