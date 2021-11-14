Silver Spring Township remembers those who served in honor of Veterans Day

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Celebrations continue to honor those who serve for Veterans Day, including in Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County.

There was a large gathering at the Silver Spring Township Veterans Memorial in Mechanicsburg. The ceremony was led by young men and women from the township with plenty of support from the veterans’ committee.

It included a flag service by the Cumberland Valey Junior ROTC cadets and participation from the Young Marines.

“I think it was a great turnout for everyone I think it’s a great thing to do for the community I think the word will continue to get out. And I hope more people will show up in the future and I think that will be an honor,” Coast Guard Veteran Kaitlyn Smith said.

Two essays about the importance of remembering our veterans were read by their authors from the Cumberland Valley School District.