State Treasurer helps veterans by finding rightful owners of priceless military medals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pa. Treasury’s vault has gold and silver and priceless objects but it’s also housing hundreds of military memorabilia.

“That’s a ruptured duck given to you for an honorable discharge and it’s a grave marker,” Treasurer Stacy Garrity said.

State Treasurer Garrity recently showed abc27 the vast collection of military medals and ribbons and buttons that were left unclaimed in safe deposit boxes and other places. There are Purple Hearts and Bronze Stars.

Garrity has re-doubled the efforts to get them back to their rightful owners or family members of the service members who earned them. Garrity is a retired Army Colonel who did three tours in Iraq.

“These military decorations are priceless we want to make sure we honor our veterans and remember their sacrifice and their service and whether we give them back to the service member or to their relatives it’s especially near and dear to my heart very important to me and my goal is to return every single military decoration,” Garrity said.

The Treasury Department has returned 121 military decorations since Garrity has been on the job but it has 618 still waiting to be claimed.

