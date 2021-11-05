Veterans take the ice in Midstate hockey team

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s a hockey program in the Midstate designed for veterans.

Puchog, which stands for players using competition helping others grow, began in 2014. The team currently has 25 players on its roster, mostly veterans from all branches of the military.

For some of the players, it’s their first time lacing up skates and stepping onto the ice.

The program provides a chance to gather with fellow veterans with shared experiences but also gives the players physical, mental and emotional therapy.

“They share want they have seen and sometimes people want to talk about it and sometimes they don’t and if they want to talk about it everybody is here to listen. If you don’t want to talk about it, don’t talk about it. It’s really a bonding experience,” Puchog President Jon Jones said.

The team practices at Twin Ponds East in Harrisburg and is always looking for new members to join. Click here to see more about how you can get involved.