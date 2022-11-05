(WHTM) — In this Veterans Voices special we will honor those who served and organizations that are helping give back to the military.

Below are some of the feature stories of veterans in the Midstate and across the nation.

After getting out of the service, a Midstate Marine veteran wanted to help other vets improve their health. Logan Spiewak opened Boots to Health, a Mechanicsburg-based gym that caters to veterans and first responders and partners with local recruiting offices to train new enlistees.

Veterans wear the uniform to serve our country, but for some, their service doesn’t stop when they leave the military. An Air Force veteran is proving that to be true by helping her fellow veterans through some of the most traumatic events of their lives.

A South Carolina-based female veterans organization is working to change the perception of female veterans and improve their mental health through social and nature-based activities.

A local group of quilters is *sewing the seeds of appreciation locally and across the country. They’re making veterans feel special and seen one stitch at a time.

abc27 reporters Ali Lanyon, Kayla Schmidt, and Taylor Tosheff contributed to this special report.