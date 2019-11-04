Veterans Voices: Local legion post celebrates 100 years of service

The American Legion is celebrating 100 years of service and that includes a local post, the Robert H. Hoke American Legion Post 272 in Linglestown.

That particular legion was founded in 1919 as a handful of men gathered at the end of the first World War above what’s now the

Eagle Hotel restaurant in the Linglestown square. One hundred years later they have grown by leaps and bounds, but their mission remains the same.

“We have a service officer that has contacted every single veteran in this building, in this legion, making sure they have their benefits, making sure they have their medals, making sure they know what the medical benefits are,” Commander Rod O’Connor said. “It’s just become a part of our culture. That’s why we’re here.”

We will have so much more on this special legion post, including who it is named for and the century-old artifact inside they hold so dear, coming up during our Veterans Voices special this Thursday. It airs at 7:30 p.m. right here on abc27.