Vigil in Carlisle honors veterans still missing, prisoners of war

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — About 81,000 Americans are still considered to be missing, according to the federal government, with 5,300 of them being from Pennsylvania. Thursday’s vigil was a way to make sure their sacrifice is never forgotten.

The vigil was organized by the Carlisle Vietnam Veterans Edward Rykoskey Post Number 1, right in front of the Old Courthouse. The steps were lined with 11 candles to make the date and honor the members of the military no longer with us. Also on display was a caged soldier to show the treatment of prisoners of war.

“It is serving the purpose to honor the veterans that have served and are still serving and to honor the pows and the MIAs that are still missing,” Bob Garman, member, said.

The post has been holding this vigil for the past 38 years. Members say they will continue the tradition to honor MIAs/POWs.