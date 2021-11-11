Woman showcases old movies of Veterans Parade in Linglestown

LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate woman is showing some rare film footage of how the area welcomed back the troops after World War II.

There’s no question Linglestown loves its veterans. In May, for the 102nd consecutive year, the Local American Legion hosted a Memorial Day parade.

The first one, during World War I, stepped off in 1919 along a dirt Linglestown Road.

“I don’t know anybody else who can say their grandmother was a nurse in the first world war,” Deb Carl told abc27 as she shows photos.

Ada Rowe was serving as a nurse during World War I in a grisly affair.

“They say she lost the color in her hair because of all the ether she worked with,” Carl said.

But Carl doesn’t just have the old photos, she also has videos.

A relative found home movies of a Linglestown parade from August 1946, welcoming home World War II veterans. Carl had them converted.

Rod O’Connor commands the Linglestown Legion now and says proudly it’s the fourth largest in the state.

For O’Connor, a military history buff and army veteran, the movies are a link to the past even though he was just one year old when it was filmed.

“When you meet combat veterans, guys who came off the field, guys with purple hearts, they’ll turn to you and say you’re part of us even though you weren’t wounded or something of that nature. But we’re all part of this family,” O’Connor said.

Carl’s family will be honored this Veterans Day. A banner of Ada and other service members will fly along Linglestown Road. It’s not the town’s first tribute to veterans, and it’s certainly not the last.