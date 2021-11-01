York County veteran finds new passion after service with woodworking

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County veteran found a new mission in life through woodworking.

Tyler Barnhart joined the military at the age of 21. In 2009, he was injured during a training exercise and was medically discharged. While battling depression, he was introduced to woodworking as a way of therapy.

And it eventually took off.

He now owns and operates Battle Cry Woodworks, where he makes wooden American flags and donates them to fellow veterans and their families as a way to thank them for their service.

“There’s a lot of people who gave a lot more than I did so the symbol of our country that they sacrificed for. If that can bring any type of peace to them if I’m making a difference, that makes me feel good,” Barnhart said.

Most of the wooden flags are given for free. The money he does make off of them goes to a donation fund to help more veterans.

To see the full story and more, tune into abc27’s special program, “Veterans Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve,” on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m.