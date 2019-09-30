Victim robbed at gunpoint in Middletown, police search for suspect

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are searching for the person who robbed someone at gunpoint Saturday night.

The robbery happened along the 300 block of Hoffman Avenue in Middletown sometime Saturday.

Police released several surveillance photos of the suspect at a local convenience store.









They believe the suspect was a passenger in an early 2000s blue/green Hyundai Santa Fe. Investigators don’t have any information on the vehicle’s registration.

Contact Dauphin County Dispatch via their non-emergency line 717-558-6900 and request a Middletown Borough Police officer if you have any information that could help their investigation.