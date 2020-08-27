VIDEO: Laura’s power showers Texas highway with rocks

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Tex. (CNN/KPRC) — Rocks from the Gulf of Mexico were pushed onto Highway 87 in Bolivar Peninsula of Texas blocking the roadway for drivers. It’s another visual example of how strong Hurricane Laura is.
Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana early Thursday morning with winds of more than 150 miles per hour. It’s only 1 of 10 storms to ever make landfall with those kinds of winds.
LATEST STORIES:
- Legal limbo brings anxiety, stress to asylum seekers riding out pandemic in Mexico
- Sorting out symptoms: Fall allergies or COVID-19
- Dauphin County Commissioners announce small business, nonprofit COVID-19 recovery grant program
- More than 1 million Americans applied for jobless benefits
- Six Elizabethtown students tested positive for COVID-19