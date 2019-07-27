VIDEO: Wife smashes laptop on husband’s head on plane

MIAMI, Fla. (WTVO) — An argument between a couple turned violent on an American Airlines plane Wednesday.

Before liftoff and while passengers were boarding, a fight broke out between a husband and wife.

Police said the woman began yelling at her husband because he was ignoring her.

As seen in the video, the man tried to leave his seat, and his wife followed and smashed her laptop on his head.

A flight attendant and passenger were also hit during the altercation, ABC 7 reports.

The woman was not arrested.