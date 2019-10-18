Vigil denounces domestic violence, honors victims

CAMP HILL, Pa (WHTM)– A vigil was held to denounce domestic violence and honor victims.

The event was organized by the Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland & Perry Counties.

Large red cutouts representing victims who lost their lives to domestic violence were placed around a room at the Camp Hill Borough building Thursday night.

There was also an open mic session for families and friends to share their stories.

Mic and Matt Sadler spoke about their sister Trisha who was killed in 2011 after a domestic violence incident.

They started a foundation in her name and say forgiving yourself for not seeing the signs and accepting what happened doesn’t happen overnight.

“It doesn’t make sense, and on some level that’s part of the healing process too. It’s not supposed to make sense, some things just don’t make sense. There are bad people who do bad things in this world,” said Mic Sadler.

The brothers said people should be wary if someone’s partner doesn’t let them go places alone or if they wear long sleeve-clothing in the summer. Both were things they now realize were signs their sister was in an abusive relationship.