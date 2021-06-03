Virginia students design Nerf prosthetic arm for classmate

(WHTM) — Virginia students finished the school year by making a prosthetic arm for their classmate, Zoey Hale; but, Hale didn’t want just any arm.

Instead, she wanted one to hold a new blaster so she could have as much fun as her classmates. Students at her middle school listened and used a 3-D printer to make the “nerf adapter”.

When all was said and done, it took four months to design and create the arm. Now, the plan is to make more.

“To start looking at other disabilities and ways that we can help those kids just play. It’s what Zoey told us earlier, she wrote to all the other kids just thank you for letting me to be able to play. And we want to do that for other kids, too,” Cheslei Fox, instructional innovation coach, said.

Along with the nerf adapter, the students surprised Zoey with a glitter blasting unicorn horn, which also fits onto her new prosthetic. Glitter and smiles everywhere.