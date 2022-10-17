CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A virtual job fair for veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve will be held this week.

According to a press release sent from Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary®, more than 65 employers will be at the Eastern Region virtual All Veterans Job Fair that is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the event page on RecruitMilitary®’s website, premier exhibitors will include Disabled American Veterans, Auto-Owners Insurance, General Dynamics Electric Boat and PTC Therapeutics Inc., and representatives from the companies below will be there:

Multi-National Corporations Finance Government Agencies/Contractors Education/Career Training Ross Stores, Inc. Deutsche Bank Department of State Troops to Teachers Spectrum Credit Suisse Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services University of Maryland Medical System Highmark Health PNC Bank Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Wurzweiler School of Social Work Chobani H+R Block General Dynamics Information Tech (GDIT) and Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation New Horizons Computer Learning Centers FedEx Ground Huntington National Bank The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) UBS Financial Services, Inc. Honeywell Federal Reserve Bank of Boston U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Training Concepts Eaton New York Community Bank Bar-S Foods Co. TD Bank, AMCB Atlas Copco First Command Financial Services Created using information from RecruitMilitary®’s website.

Click here to read the full list.

There will also be free opportunities for veterans to utilize career counseling and resume assistance resources, network with other veterans and military personnel and get support with Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance, according to the press release sent Monday.

Those interested can register for the Eastern Region virtual All Veterans Job Fair online. Free resources are available for veterans and their families on DAV’s website.