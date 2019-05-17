News

Vo-tech school to hold signing day

Posted: May 16, 2019 05:52 PM EDT

Updated: May 17, 2019 10:13 AM EDT

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A local vo-tech school is holding a unique signing day.

Instead of athletes, students who earned full-time employment, military assignment, or post-secondary scholarships will be honored at Cumberland-Perry Area Vocational Technical School.

"It's not because our kids get industry certification, they get these packages for employment. They're leaving with college credits that give them advanced placement if they go to continuing education," principal Leslie Shuman said. "This is really the best deal in public education because of all the options that exist for our students."

Shuman says some CPAVTS students get jobs that pay $20 per hour or more right out of school.

