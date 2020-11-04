Volunteer first responders injured in the line of duty are now protected thanks to new law

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department posted this photo of Sophie and firefighters on Instagram on July 16, 2020.

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — On Tuesday a new bill was signed into law allowing critical members of volunteer fire companies, ambulance corps and rescue squads who are injured in the line of duty will qualify for workers’ compensation coverage.

Act 108 of 2020, sponsored by Senators Scott Martin (R-13) and Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-28), ensures all active volunteers and integral members of a volunteer fire, ambulance or rescue company are covered through the State Workers Insurance Fund and will apply to 1,550 volunteer fire companies and 92 ambulance organizations.

“We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the brave volunteers who protect our lives and property. It is inconceivable to think that they could be left to deal with the financial consequences if they are injured in the line of duty,” says Martin.

This legislation is part of a broader focus by lawmakers on the challenges facing fire and EMS companies throughout the state.

“Many men and women serve in various capacities with our volunteer fire companies, EMT and ambulance associations,” Phillips-Hill says. “This bill will provide peace of mind to all volunteers across the Commonwealth to ensure that no matter the capacity in which you volunteer, that the law protects you.”

The Senate also approved a comprehensive package of bipartisan reforms last week to improve the delivery of fire services throughout the state, including improvements to grant and loan programs dedicated to fire companies.

Act 108 of 2020 takes effect immediately.

