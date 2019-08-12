Volunteers help inmates at the Dauphin County prison

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Volunteers continue to help inmates at the Dauphin County prison after recent allegations of abuse by correction officers.

The Pennsylvania Prison Society is one of the oldest help organizations in the country. The local chapter holds public meetings on the third Wednesday of every month a the Unitarian Church on Clover Lane in Harrisburg.

John Hargreaves is in charge of volunteers. He says that they do what they can to help as many inmates as possible in Dauphin County and beyond.

“We have 20 visitors that go into Dauphin County, Camp Hill, Franklin County, along with Cumberland and Lebanon County prisons,” Hargreaves said, “They tell us what is going on in those prisons, and we give information to families and let them know what is going on behind the walls.”

Hargreaves says that family members give them much-needed information during the meetings, that they can take directly to prison officials.

Hargreaves says there is strength in numbers. He says that more involvement from family members and the public, can’t be ignored.

“We respond to inmate concerns,” said Hargreaves, “We are a citizen’s organization, and when we show up to see an inmate, they have to let us in.”

Hargreaves says if more volunteers can get involved, more inmate concerns can be addressed.