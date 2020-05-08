Vote now in the Potter Park Zoo otter pup naming contest

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The two latest additions to Potter Park Zoo have started swimming lessons with mom as well as eating solid food.



Now the two North American river otters need your help for the pup naming contest.



Nkeke gave birth to two male pups on Sunday, February 9th at Potter Park Zoo. Proud otter pop Miles is excited about your vote for his son’s names.



The six names to choose from are Seymour, Hudson, Cedar, Mack (Short for Mackinaw), Potter, and Lance (Short for Lansing).



You can help the zoo name the otter pups by making a donation to the Potter Park Zoological Society.



The zoo is especially facing financial hardship from loss of revenue during COVID-19 and canceled events.



“If you are able, we hope you will consider making a contribution to support the zoo and its mission of inspiring conservation of animals and the natural world,” said Communications Manager Kaiti Chritz “We know we are all facing challenges and understand if you are unable to make a gift at this time.”



Voting will end this Sunday, May 10th with the top two names being announced on the zoo’s social media pages on Monday, May 11th at 10 a.m.



The pups are expected to be on exhibit when guests are welcomed back to the zoo.

Credit: Potter Park Zoo