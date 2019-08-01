VP Pence to visit Franklin County, pushing for Canada-Mexico trade agreement support

SHADY GROVE, Pa. (WHTM/AP)– Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Midstate for the second time since June. He’s pushing for support of a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico that needs congressional approval.

Pence will visit Manitowoc Cranes in Shady Grove, Franklin County. He will tour the company and then speak to more than 1,000 of its employees.

He’s pushing for support of the United States Mexico Canada trade agreement (USMCA).

It would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). It eliminated most tariffs and other trade barriers between the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Critics called the agreement a job killer for the U.S. because it encouraged factories to move south of the border to take advantage of low wage workers.

The Trump administration has already negotiated with Canada and Mexico but the deal needs congressional approval.

Initially, Democrats were opposed to the USMCA but are making progress with negotiators. They’re pushing for more protections for workers and the environment.

Pence will speak at Manitowoc Cranes just before noon Thursday. He will then speak at a campaign rally with President Trump Thursday night in Cincinnati, Ohio.