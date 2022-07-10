LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — People in Lebanon gathered Sunday to remember the late dog Gunner. Lebanon Police shot and killed Gunner on July 6 after he wandered out of one yard and into another.

Not only people turned out for the walk. Community members also brought their own dogs out, walking just over a mile in Gunner’s honor.

“He was just the sweetest dog you could ever meet,” 15-year-old Riley Major, part of Gunner’s family, said.

Major said her relationship with Gunner was something special.

“He would usually listen to me more than my mom or Jamie just because, I don’t know, Gunner,” she said.

However, one day in July, Gunner, along with the family’s other dog, went missing.

“My sister and I both went looking separate ways,” Major said.

She said one dog came back home, but her family could not find Gunner.

“We started posting and that’s just kind of where it started,” Major said.

On July 6, Lebanon Police were called to a home where the owner said a stray dog had turned up in the backyard. Police said they called for help from the county humane society, and the PA Dog Warden, but no one was available. At the time, they did not know who owned the dog.

Police said they spent about an hour trying to take care of the situation. Surveillance video from the home shows shows about two minutes worth.

The video appears to show the officers trying to capture the dog with a catch pole. The dog appears to struggle, and eventually, the video shows an officer drawing his handgun. Police said the officer shot the dog once.

Police said the officers believed if the dog escaped, it would attack. Lebanon Police Chief Todd Breiner called the shooting “a last resort.”

“Honestly, I’m going to miss just walking in and getting jumped on by him and getting licked in the face, it was just a sweet little warming welcome,” Major said.

After hearing the news of Gunner’s death, Jacobi Ortiz wanted to do something to remember him.

“I just wanted to get everybody together for Gunner, let’s do a walk, there’s beautiful dogs out here and that’s what we wanted to do today,” he said.

He organized a short walk Sunday in Gunner’s honor. The group started at Monument Park and walked down to The Connect and back.

“We all did this, so it’s awesome,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz said he wanted to celebrate all dogs, no matter the breed.

“Us personally, we’re American Bully breeders and I 100 percent know if that was my dog, it would have been, I would have been crying here on this TV,” Ortiz said.

He also said he wants to support Gunner’s family while they mourn.

“I feel sorry for you guys and I’m sorry, and this is all for Gunner,” Ortiz said.

The turnout Sunday meant a lot.

“It’s just heartwarming to see how many people are truly standing behind my family and I through this hardship,” Major said.

Police are conducting a routine internal investigation of the incident. They also said they believe someone may have opened a gate that allowed Gunner out of his owner’s yard in the first place, and they are investigating that as well.