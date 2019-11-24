Wanted man threatens to harm child after Dauphin County police chase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A wanted man threatened to harm a child after a police chase that spanned several Dauphin County communities.

Police said on Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m. they tried to pull over a man during a traffic stop who was wanted for a crime.

Instead of stopping, the man sped off leading police on a chase through several communities surrounding Harrisburg.

Officers say they spotted the man at 19th and Market Streets. The suspect ran into a home and grabbed a child. While on the roof he threatened to harm the child.

Police said they were able to convince him to let the child go. He was arrested.

An officer was hurt during the response to the incident. The injuries were minor.

Police have not released the name of the suspect.