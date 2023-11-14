WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Joe Biden said the latest national climate assessment reaffirms what he already knew — that climate change “is the ultimate threat to humanity.”

Biden highlighted how not doing enough in the past contributed to the ever-worsening natural disasters.

“I met with families in Texas, Kentucky, Mississippi where catastrophic winter storms and tornadoes devour everything in their path, schools, businesses, police stations,” the president said.

That’s why Biden announced a more than $6 billion investment in climate resiliency initiatives to reduce “flood risk in communities, improving drought resilience, supporting conservation for our national parks.”

The plan also includes projects to bury power lines in order to strengthen the electric grid and prevent fires.

This week marks the 2-year anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that provided funding for many climate-related projects.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the law helped “purchase more than 3,000 clean transit buses, doubling their numbers on American roadways as well as 2,400 clean school buses.”

President Biden said his administration is making real progress thanks to measures like the Inflation Reduction Act.

It’s “the most significant climate investment ever anywhere in the world,” he said.