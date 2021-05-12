GOP votes Rep. Liz Cheney out of leadership role; Rep. Elise Stefanik runs for open position

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — During a closed-door meeting, House Republicans voted Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) out of her leadership role Wednesday, because of her ongoing criticism of former President Trump.

“We cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of a former president,” Cheney said.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) says Cheney should not be punished for her stance.

“The truth cannot coexist with lies, truth cannot coexist with falsehoods. You cannot unify with that,” Kinzinger said.

Soon after the decision, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) announced her run for Cheney’s position. She already has the support of Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) and Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa).

“When you’re representing the entire party, it becomes a much bigger responsibility and I think she has the capability of, of course, doing that,” Kelly said.

“I think Elise will be the one to help us in conjunction with leader McCarthy and whip Scalise,” Hinson said.

Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.) and Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) say the GOP identity crisis takes time away from aiding the American people.

“I do admire her standing up for her principles and for ethics in general,” Wild said.

“The Republican party are having some kind of a civil war right now,” Cartwright said.

The vote for a new conference chair is expected to happen on Friday.