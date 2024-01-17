WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Congress is racing to fund the government ahead of a crucial deadline on Friday.

If lawmakers don’t pass a spending measure, there will be a partial government shutdown.

Last night the Senate took the first step toward passing a bill to extend the funding deadline that sets up a high stakes vote later this week.

“Time is of the essence. if we don’t act soon, the government will run out of funding midnight this Friday,” said Sen. Chuck. Schumer (D-N.Y.)

In a sprint to avoid a shutdown, the Senate approved a procedural measure Tuesday night to move forward with a bill to extend government funding deadlines until March, buying negotiators more time to hammer out a full budget.

“Shutting down the government, even part of it, would interrupt this important progress,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

Senate leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Mike Johnson already agreed to a funding framework for the full year.

Their deal sets a top line of $1.66 trillion but lawmakers still need to work out the details of where that money goes.

“We want to move forward as quickly as we can, to turn this top-line number into legislation. But everyone knows we need more time,” said Schumer.

Some House Republicans oppose the deal saying it doesn’t cut spending enough.

But Minority leader Mitch McConnell points to conservative wins in the agreement, like cuts to the IRS and Covid relief claw backs. It will take support from both parties to pass the stopgap funding bill.

Senator Schumer says he hopes to have work on the extension bill wrapped up by Thursday.