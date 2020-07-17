Lawmakers urge Trump to do more after PPE shortages, slow testing raises concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — As we continue to see a resurgence in coronavirus cases, we’re beginning to hear some familiar concerns — not enough PPE and testing that’s too slow.

Lawmakers in Washington are urging the president to do more.

“We still don’t have the needed testing and PPE,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said.

Five months into the nation’s pandemic response, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says we’re again running out of protective equipment and falling behind on testing.

“Sometimes two weeks in order to get the results. You know why? Because there’s not enough equipment,” Speaker Pelosi said.

House Democrats raised concerns that as COVID cases spike, the Trump administration needs to take immediate, drastic action.

“For what reason does the president not fully implement the defense bill?” Speaker Pelosi said.

Democrats are urging President Trump to use the Defense Production Act to produce testing materials that will speed up test results. But the White House says there are plenty tests, now it’s up to the states.

“There are various different types of tests in this country. Some take longer to process than others, but we have surged testing to the states,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says the White House will continue to serve as a resource for states.

“…Delivering on ventilators and testing, leading the world in the amount of testing we’ve provided,” McEnany said.

“We see the surges going through but we are better prepared and conditioned to identify the tests and treat it,” Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy also defended the White House.

He says Democrats should instead focus their criticism on China.

“China took, and started hoarding the PPE around the world,” Rep. McCarthy said. “That was wrong.”

Still, lawmakers say if the White House can improve testing times, it will help fully re-open the economy.