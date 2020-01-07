Live Now
ABC27 News at 7
1  of  66
Closings & Delays
All About You Fitness Apostolic Faith Mechanicsbrg Barber Styling Institute Bishop McDevitt Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg Building Blockz Academy Calvary Lutheran Mechanicsburg Central York Schools Christian Life Assembly Cocalico Schools Colonial Park U.C.C. Columbia Borough Schools Dallastown Area Schools Dance Fever Studio DanceVibe Dillsburg Area Public Library Dover Area Schools East Pennsboro Library East Pennsboro Schools Eastern Lebanon Co. SD Eastern York Schools Elizabethtown Schools Ephrata Area Schools Gettysburg Area Schools Glenvale Church of God Good Shepherd Preschool Greater York Dance Halifax Area Schools Hanover Public Schools Harrisburg Hunters and Anglers Association John Graham Public Library Lanc. Co. CTC-All Campuses Line Mountain Schools Lower Dauphin Schools Manheim Township Schools Mechanicsburg Area Schools Miss Glynis School of Dance Monaghan Fire Company Mt. Calvary Christian School Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Boiling Springs New Cumberland Library New Hope Ministries Dillsburg New Hope Ministries Hanover New Hope Ministries Mechanicsburg New Hope Ministries New Oxford Northeastern York Schools Northern Lebanon Schools Palmyra Area Schools Penn Manor Schools Pennsylvania Regional Ballet Port Royal U.M.C. School District Of Lancaster South Eastern Schools South Middleton Schools Spring Grove Area Schools St Joseph Catholic Church St. Paul's Lutheran Church Dillsburg State Street Academy of Music Susquehanna Twp Youth Basketball Upper Adams Schools Warwick Schools West Perry Schools West York Area Schools Wevodau Dance Center York City Schools York Country Day School

Senate considers rule change to throw out impeachment

Washington, D.C. Bureau

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Twenty days after House Democrats voted to approve articles impeachment against President Donald Trump, they still haven’t been delivered to the Senate.

Now, Senate Republicans are floating a plan that would force Democrats to do so or give up their impeachment bid.

“This has never been done before. It’s not even been thought of before,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

He said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is defying the Constitution by refusing to send the articles to the Senate. She has cited concerns about the Republican majority there holding a fair trial.

“It is time to update the Senate’s rules to account for this unprecedented attempt at obstruction,” Hawley said.

He and 10 other GOP senators are supporting a new rule that would allow the Senate to throw out articles of impeachment if they are delivered within 25 days.

“We need to have trial so this thing can be put to rest,” Hawley said. “It’s been 20 days — longest delay in history — but it could be 200 days or 400 days if we don’t act.”

“If we get the rules down, I think we can finish this process,” Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., said.

He wants to have a trial, but says Pelosi is out of line.

“I was a House member for 16 years. I don’t recall any time that we tried to dictate what the Senate would do,” he said.

But Senate Democrats, like Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, support Pelosi. Brown said Senate Republicans, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, have aligned with the White House to cheat the American people.

“For whatever reason, Sen. McConnell just wants to get over like this and not bring in witnesses and not bring in documents,” Brown said. “We need a fair process so the American public understands it was a fair trial.”

McConnell said Tuesday he has the votes to start the Senate trial without that new evidence and testimony that Democrats want.

But for now, the articles remain in the House and the impeachment remains in limbo.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss