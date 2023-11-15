WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The U.S. House passed a package to prevent a government shutdown. But it’s unusual because it funds different agencies through different dates.

The Senate will soon be taking up the unusual funding bill the House passed on Tuesday.

“This latest proposal is very much untested,” commented White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) says the two-step funding measure is far from perfect, but says he’ll work on getting it passed anyway, because it leaves out what Democrats considered the worst provisions.

“It will avoid a government shutdown and it will do so without any of the cruel cuts or poison pills that the hard right push for,” Sen. Schumer said.

The White House expressed skepticism about funding some government agencies through January and others through February. Multiple funding deadlines mean there will be more instances where the government could have a partial shutdown. Still, all but two Democrats in the House voted to advance the resolution, even though it also leaves out important provisions the White House wanted.

“Continuing to fund Ukraine and the importance of funding that we’ve asked for Israel,” said Jean-Pierre.

While Senate Democrats say they support the bill, it may be Republicans who need to be convinced, as 93 GOP members voted against the measure in the House.

“We need to get the federal government on a more fiscally responsible path,” said Sen. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Ind.). “But lengthy government shutdowns don’t save money.”

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) isn’t ready to say if he’ll support the short-term funding measure.

“I’m reading it,” said Hawley. “I will read it and then I will let you know.”