Washington Monument closed to public through Jan. 24 due to “credible threats to visitors”

The National Park Service will suspend tours of the Washington Monument beginning January 11 through January 24 in response to credible threats to visitors and park resources.
It is believed that the same groups involved in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol are responsible for threats to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, which are being organized around several park areas.
The closure may also extend to include temporary closure of public access to roadways, parking areas, and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks if necessary.
The National Park Service says the closure could be extended if the conditions persist.
