Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Watch Live: Anti-shutdown protesters in front of State Capitol demanding change
Video
State Police spring and summer youth camps canceled
Justices rule against Montana homeowners near Superfund site
Uffizi, accustomed to taming crowds, looks to outbreak’s end
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
“This isn’t right”, local dealers closed while large corporations still sell cars
Video
Top Stories
“I do not feel safe” says Cumberland County Prison inmate
Video
Top Stories
Change in leadership at Lebanon VA temporary
Video
Veteran reacts to abc27 Lebanon VA investigation
Video
Lebanon VA clinics operating on “limited service” status
Video
Lebanon VA confirms 5th case of COVID-19
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Esports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Help ABC27 choose the greatest local sports moments – Middletown wins 2001 soccer title
Video
Top Stories
Mechanicsburg veterinarian places third in virtual race
Video
Top Stories
#puttinginwork: how ABC27 viewers are staying active (April 19)
Video
Micah Parsons, James Franklin talk kick return chances
Video
Upper Allen Little League honors cancelled opening day
Video
Help ABC27 choose the greatest local sports moments – McDevitt wins 1995 state football title
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
White House to hold call with governors on testing supplies
Top Stories
Defense Distribution Center Susquehanna employee dies from COVID-19
Top Stories
Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Susquehanna ships urgent COVID-19 supplies
Medics sharply criticize UK govt efforts on PPE supplies
Broadway star Nick Cordero has leg amputated due to virus
Banking during the COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Community
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
abc27 University
Honoring Class of 2020
Brighten Your Day
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Job Fair
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Mr Food
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
We’re Open
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
ABC27 News at Noon
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Christ Reformed Church, Duncannon
Watch Live: Anti-shutdown protesters in front of State Capitol demanding change
News
Posted:
Apr 20, 2020 / 12:00 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 20, 2020 / 12:00 PM EDT
Top Stories
State Police spring and summer youth camps canceled
Georgia high school seniors expelled after posting racist viral video to social media
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 20, 2020
Video
Pennsylvanians encouraged to use electronic filing options for PA tax returns
Lovable Lawn Greetings helps celebrate special events despite pandemic
More Top Stories
Latest Videos
Middletown soccer
Video
Putting in Work April 19
Video
Weekes
Video
Honoring Healthcare Hero: Kara Seaman
Video
Some state liquor stores now offering curbside service
Video
Orthodox Easter drive-thru celebration
Video
Honoring Healthcare Hero: Tyler Sensenig
Video
Honoring Healthcare Hero: Monica Johnson
Video
Banking during the COVID-19 pandemic
Video
We Salute You: Jack Morris
Video
From abc27 Advertisers
Rutters COVID-19 Statement
Schmidt Kramer COVID-19 Statement
Jack Mobile Tire Installation to the Rescue for the Quarantined Public
More From abc27 Advertisers
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts