Watch Live: Pennsylvania Department of Health COVID-19 update

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 19, that there are 1,215 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 32,284. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The department also announced that electronic and probable-cause deaths are now being reported, causing a reporting increase of 276 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,112.