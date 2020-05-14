Watch Live: President Trump speaks at distribution center in Allentown, Pa.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Thursday his committee is opening a wide-ranging investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation, but rejected President Donald Trump's call to bring in former President Barack Obama to testify.

“I am greatly concerned about the precedent that would be set by calling a former president for oversight,'' said Graham, a South Carolina Republican and staunch Trump ally. "No president is above the law. However, the presidency has executive privilege claims against other branches of government.''