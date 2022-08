PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday.

Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break.

courtesy Jennifer Barwick

courtesy Jennifer Barwick

“Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I would stay out his way,” Barwick said.