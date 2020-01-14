WATCH: Video shows tornado as it rips through Loris high parking lot

(Source: Surveillance video from Horry County Schools)

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – The National Weather Service reports an EF-1 tornado caused damage to a parking lot at Loris High School.

The NWS survey team headed to Loris High School on Monday afternoon for possible tornado damage. The team confirmed an EF-1 tornado with 90 mph wind speeds crossed the Loris High School campus.

“A few cars were lofted and snapped trees were the main damage,” NWS reported. No injuries have been reported.

According to News13’s weather team, the NWS never issued a tornado warning for the area.