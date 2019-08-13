Waynesboro Police looking for runaway teen

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a runaway juvenile in Waynesboro.

Noel Carter, 15, fled from VisionQuest at approximately 3:55 p.m. heading northwest Monday, Aug. 12, said police.

VisionQuest provides intervention services to at-risk youths and families.

Carter was described as possibly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black flip-flops, and either jeans or pajama pants, at roughly 5’1″ tall and weighing around 115 pounds.

Anyone with information can call the Waynesboro Police Department at 717-762-2131.