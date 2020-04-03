Web Exclusive: Volunteers supply daily meals to school children in the Duncannon area.

PERRY COUNTY Pa. (WHTM) — A group of volunteers have taken the mission to supply daily meals to school children in the Duncannon area.



After requesting help on Facebook, Heidi Sands now leads a charge on nearly a dozen people and provides up to 1000 lunches a week.

The volunteer baggers, meal preppers, and delivery drivers all meet at the Duncannon Volunteer Fire Company from 10:30 a.m. -1 p.m.

The food is transported by Susquanita School District Vans to the fire company, which are filled with food from various non profit organizations.



The unnamed organization intends to do this until the rest of the school year or for however long the shutdown lingers.