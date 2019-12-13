10@10: Deadly York shooting

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Tweet that: Trump appears to hit record for daily tweets
Mexican Senate ratifies changes to USMCA trade pact
EU ready to get Brexit talks moving again after UK vote
Crews putting down foundation for Franklin County Courthouse
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Support animals and housing: People trying to ‘game the system’
Top Stories
Porch pirate, hit-run driver sought by police
Top Stories
Department of Agriculture found violations in three counties
Feds file lawsuit in student loan scam
Department of Agriculture found 2 Lancaster County restaurants out of compliance
Is there a police officer ‘do not use’ list?
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
The Big Game
Black & Gold Today
Nittany Nation
Friday Night Football
Esports
Top Stories
Rising boxing star fighting bout in Harrisburg
Top Stories
Heat, Dom Francis agree to five-year extension
Top Stories
Saints sign Harrisburg Native Noah Spence
Penn State misses Rose Bowl bid, will face Memphis in Cotton Bowl
Central Dauphin: A season to remember
Messiah women’s soccer wins national championship
Digital Now
Digital Now Center
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
More people signing up for health insurance in California
Top Stories
German doctor fined again over abortion advertising ban
Top Stories
What’s Going Around: Flu, stomach bug, strep throat
Outdated, dangerous childbirth practices persist in Europe
Tips for using flexible spending dollars before year’s end
UN: Nearly a half-billion in Asia-Pacific still going hungry
Community
abc27 Job Fair
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Feed a Local Family
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Fun Guide
Holiday Vacations
Home for the Holidays
Hometown Hero
Karns Meal Deals
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Summer Fun Guide
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Judiciary Committee resumes debate on impeachment articles
10@10: Deadly York shooting
Web Extras
by: WHTM Staff
Posted:
Dec 12, 2019 / 10:28 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 12, 2019 / 10:28 PM EST
Alicia Richards hosted the 10@10. She addressed the deadly shooting in York.
Latest Videos
10@10 12/12
Video
Rising boxing star fighting bout in Harrisburg
Video
Crews putting down foundation for Franklin County Courthouse
Video
3 injured in York shooting
Video
Cyber Robotics Coding Competition
Video
Streets closed for police incident in York
Video
Trooper Minute: Safe Holiday Driving
Video
York streets shut down for police incident
Video
Lancaster downtown businesses urge late shopping
Video
Former Chambersburg school has future as apartment building
Video
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts