abc27 New+ discusses impeachment, 4-year-old in critical condition

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Belarus’ leader blasts Russia for pushing merger of 2 states
Virus puts damper on Lunar New Year, China’s biggest holiday
Amid scandal, ‘Africa’s richest woman’ sells European assets
Bulgaria to expel two Russian diplomats suspected of spying
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Department of Agriculture found violations in three counties
Top Stories
Newburg mayor ordered to remove part of home or go to jail
Top Stories
Suspects sought for hit-run, armed store robbery
Department of Agriculture: Farm Show food stands compliant, violations elsewhere
Critics claim Harrisburg lobbyist handpicking state senator
Is livestock screened for doping at Farm Show competitions?
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Game
Baltimore Ravens
Black & Gold Today
Esports
Nittany Nation
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Trinity boys blow past Lancaster Mennonite
Top Stories
Harrisburg boys’ comeback falls short against Reading
Chambersburg girls lose at Altoona
Ranked Gettysburg women top Johns Hopkins, men fall at home
Close finish in Cedar Cliff vs. Lower Dauphin game
Digital Now
Digital Now Center
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
What’s new in the China virus outbreak
Top Stories
China building a hospital to treat virus, expands lockdowns
Top Stories
Top Arizona court: Divorced woman can’t use frozen embryos
UN agency: China virus ‘too early’ for emergency declaration
The Latest: WHO says China virus not global health emergency
Ex-pharmaceutical exec to be sentenced for pushing opioid
Community
abc27 University
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Family Fun Fair 2020
Feed a Local Family
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mr Food
Outdoor Art
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
Veterans Voices
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
abc27 New+ discusses impeachment, 4-year-old in critical condition
Web Extras
by:
Kara Urland
Posted:
Jan 24, 2020 / 08:53 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 24, 2020 / 08:53 AM EST
Top Stories
97,000 gallons of wine spilled at a California vineyard
Hockey tournament raises funds for troopers, families
Why didn’t accusers abandon Weinstein? Expert to weigh in
Crash on I-81 causing major delays in Lebanon
Cloudy and mild today, rain develops tonight, heavy rain Saturday morning
More Top Stories
Latest Videos
Hockey tournament raises funds for troopers, families
Free Big Macs for a year at a local McDonald's
Trump, a late convert to cause, to join anti-abortion rally
We Salute You: Mary McManus
Teen pushing for next Super Bowl to be moved to Saturday
FedEx warns consumers about fake package delivery notices
Foldable Motorola Razr goes on presale Sunday
NFL player Antonio Brown turns himself in at Florida jail
Pa. joins lawsuit against 3D gun regulations
Retired Air Force General pleads not guilty to child porn charges
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts