abc27 News+ coronavirus update 4/15

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Gov. Wolf to veto bill allowing businesses to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic
China tries to revive economy but consumer engine sputters
Trump threatens to bypass Senate rules on nominees
Lancaster County Prison inmate and employee test positive for COVID-19
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
“This isn’t right”, local dealers closed while large corporations still sell cars
Video
Top Stories
“I do not feel safe” says Cumberland County Prison inmate
Video
Top Stories
Change in leadership at Lebanon VA temporary
Video
Veteran reacts to abc27 Lebanon VA investigation
Video
Lebanon VA clinics operating on “limited service” status
Video
Lebanon VA confirms 5th case of COVID-19
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Esports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Senior Night: Riley McCracken
Video
Top Stories
Mark Ingram speculates on Ravens No. 28 pick
Video
Top Stories
Senior Night: East Pennsboro’s Zach Garlinger
Video
PSFCA cancels Big 33 Football Classic
Video
Senior Night: Upper Dauphin’s Macklin Ayers
Video
Senior Night: Susquenita’s Tanner Dorsey
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
Gov. Wolf to veto bill allowing businesses to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic
Top Stories
Trump says US is ‘past the peak’ of coronavirus epidemic; reopening plans to be announced Thursday
Top Stories
Federal stimulus checks on the way; how to spend the money
Video
Wolf mandates masks as GOP seeks to relax business shutdown
Video
“I do not feel safe” says Cumberland County Prison inmate
Video
Coronavirus: Hold music, noise wreck court hearing by phone
Community
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
abc27 University
Brighten Your Day
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Job Fair
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Mr Food
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
We’re Open
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
ABC27 News+
abc27 News+ coronavirus update 4/15
Web Extras
by: WHTM Staff
Posted:
Apr 15, 2020 / 09:59 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 15, 2020 / 09:59 PM EDT
Top Stories
abc27 News+ coronavirus update 4/15
Video
Gov. Wolf to veto bill allowing businesses to reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic
Lancaster County Prison inmate and employee test positive for COVID-19
Mayor questions COVID-19 count in Juarez, calls for more testing
Video
Coronavirus: A Special Report
Video
More Top Stories
Latest Videos
Hometown Hero: Red Land Senior Center
Video
Coronavirus: A Special Report 3/3
Video
Coronavirus: A Special Report 2/3
Video
Coronavirus: A Special Report 1/3
Video
White House coronavirus task force holds daily briefing
Video
Federal stimulus checks on the way; how to spend the money
Video
Army veteran serves meals to first responders
Video
Pennsylvania universities facing up to $100 million downfall from COVID-19, could force changes
Video
CVS eggs
Video
Pennsylvania Senate approves bill to reopen businesses following CDC guidelines, now faces Wolf
Video
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts